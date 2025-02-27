Canada's Border Security Efforts Shine Amidst U.S. Tariff Threats

Canada's advancement in enhancing border security with the United States and its effort to mitigate drug smuggling have been emphasized as adequate, according to Public Safety Minister David McGuinty. McGuinty assured that these strides should meet the expectations of the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump declared that scheduled tariffs on Canada and Mexico would be enacted on March 4, citing concerns about persistent drug inflow into the U.S. from these nations. McGuinty, speaking to reporters in Washington, expressed confidence that Canada had fulfilled U.S. demands for border security progress.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced a new initiative aimed at targeting illicit contraband, particularly focusing on fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, to prevent illegal substances from crossing the border. This initiative involves intensified inspections of both incoming and outgoing shipments.

(With inputs from agencies.)