Jungle Camps and Legal Barriers: The Struggle for Asylum in Panama

In recent weeks, migrants deported from the United States have been held in remote camps in Panama, sparking legal and human rights concerns. Lawyers report difficulty communicating with their clients, who remain in limbo while awaiting asylum decisions from Panamanian authorities.

The deportations are part of an executive order from former U.S. President Donald Trump, avoiding countries unwilling to accept deportation flights. The arrangement with Panama allows migrants from various nations to be held before potential repatriation. Concerns about the treatment of migrants have been raised by both Panamanian and international lawyers.

Human rights groups argue these practices violate international conventions and due process rights. Panamanian officials have faced criticism for restricting legal counsel and access while more than a hundred deportees remain in jungle camps awaiting their fate. The situation reflects broader challenges within U.S. immigration policy and its international impacts.

