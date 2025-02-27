Left Menu

Punjab Police Unravels Terror Plot Linked to BKI and ISI

Punjab Police has dismantled a terror module responsible for explosive attacks in Jaintipur and Batala. Arrests include Mohit and Vishal, linked to Babbar Khalsa International and Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence. A shootout injured one suspect, who has been hospitalized, and a pistol was seized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 22:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced a significant victory against terrorism by dismantling a module responsible for recent attacks in Jaintipur and Batala. The arrests of two suspects, identified as Mohit and Vishal, mark a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts.

The module, reportedly orchestrated by USA-based terrorist Happy Passian and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, was linked to Babbar Khalsa International and Inter-Services Intelligence. The suspects were involved in hurling explosives, leading to injuries during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Officials revealed that attacks in Jaintipur and Batala targeted residential areas in January and February 2025. The motive behind these attacks is under investigation. The police recovered a 30 bore pistol from the injured suspect, who is now in custody at a local hospital.

