Punjab Police Unravels Terror Plot Linked to BKI and ISI

The Punjab Police announced a significant victory against terrorism by dismantling a module responsible for recent attacks in Jaintipur and Batala. The arrests of two suspects, identified as Mohit and Vishal, mark a major breakthrough in counter-terrorism efforts.

The module, reportedly orchestrated by USA-based terrorist Happy Passian and Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, was linked to Babbar Khalsa International and Inter-Services Intelligence. The suspects were involved in hurling explosives, leading to injuries during an exchange of gunfire with officers.

Officials revealed that attacks in Jaintipur and Batala targeted residential areas in January and February 2025. The motive behind these attacks is under investigation. The police recovered a 30 bore pistol from the injured suspect, who is now in custody at a local hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)