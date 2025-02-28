Left Menu

Record Low: Migrant Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border in February

The number of migrants apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in February is expected to reach a record monthly low. New policies under President Donald Trump aimed at curbing illegal immigration are showing a significant decline in border arrests compared to previous records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:50 IST
Record Low: Migrant Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border in February
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S.-Mexico border is experiencing a significant decrease in migrant crossings, with February expected to record the lowest number in years. A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that the number of arrests may not exceed 11,000 for the month, signaling a historic drop.

President Donald Trump has implemented new policies designed to deter illegal immigration since taking office again on January 20. These policies include a comprehensive asylum ban and the deployment of military troops to bolster border security, reversing trends seen under former President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Border Patrol's enforcement data, which dates back to 2000, shows that this February could rival record lows last seen in April 2017, during Trump's initial presidency, when about 11,127 arrests were documented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025