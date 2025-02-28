Record Low: Migrant Arrests at U.S.-Mexico Border in February

The U.S.-Mexico border is experiencing a significant decrease in migrant crossings, with February expected to record the lowest number in years. A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security stated that the number of arrests may not exceed 11,000 for the month, signaling a historic drop.

President Donald Trump has implemented new policies designed to deter illegal immigration since taking office again on January 20. These policies include a comprehensive asylum ban and the deployment of military troops to bolster border security, reversing trends seen under former President Joe Biden.

The U.S. Border Patrol's enforcement data, which dates back to 2000, shows that this February could rival record lows last seen in April 2017, during Trump's initial presidency, when about 11,127 arrests were documented.

(With inputs from agencies.)