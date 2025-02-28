Federal Workforce Showdown: Judge Halts Trump's Mass Firing Plans

A California federal judge has stepped in to halt the Trump administration's attempt to execute mass firings of federal employees. This temporary injunction arose on Thursday, as Judge William Alsup ruled that the U.S. Office of Personnel Management (OPM) lacks the authority to order such terminations.

The push for federal downsizing comes from Republican President Donald Trump, alongside Elon Musk, aiming to reduce bureaucracy. However, Alsup's decision mandates OPM to withdraw a recent memo and email directing the identification and termination of non-mission-critical probationary employees.

While the decision allows the Defense Department's planned terminations to proceed, it offers temporary relief to unions and nonprofits, preserving services like national parks and veteran support. This development highlights the ongoing contest between federal employees and the Trump administration's restructuring efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)