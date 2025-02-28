Left Menu

Notorious Criminal Nabbed for Heinous Crimes Against Family

A 56-year-old man from Palghar district has been arrested for allegedly raping his daughters and torturing his wife. Linked to the Chhota Rajan gang, he was apprehended in Sindhudurg. Charged under various laws, his past offenses are extensive across several districts.

In a shocking development, police in Palghar district have apprehended a 56-year-old man on grave charges of rape and domestic torture. According to police sources, the suspect is affiliated with the notorious Chhota Rajan gang and was detained in Sindhudurg district.

Senior Inspector Aviraj Kurhade disclosed that the suspect allegedly raped his two elder daughters multiple times from 2018 to February 2025 and forced one to get abortions. Additionally, he is accused of abusing his wife and molesting his two minor daughters, aged 16 and 12.

Upon filing a complaint, officials have leveled charges against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations reveal that he has six prior cases across Palghar, Karjat, Kankavli, and Sion stations.

