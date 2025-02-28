Notorious Criminal Nabbed for Heinous Crimes Against Family

In a shocking development, police in Palghar district have apprehended a 56-year-old man on grave charges of rape and domestic torture. According to police sources, the suspect is affiliated with the notorious Chhota Rajan gang and was detained in Sindhudurg district.

Senior Inspector Aviraj Kurhade disclosed that the suspect allegedly raped his two elder daughters multiple times from 2018 to February 2025 and forced one to get abortions. Additionally, he is accused of abusing his wife and molesting his two minor daughters, aged 16 and 12.

Upon filing a complaint, officials have leveled charges against him under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Investigations reveal that he has six prior cases across Palghar, Karjat, Kankavli, and Sion stations.

(With inputs from agencies.)