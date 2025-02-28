The defense ministry of Taiwan has issued a stern response to China's territorial claims, asserting that history's lessons prove aggression and expansion invariably lead to failure. This statement comes on the heels of China's insistence that Taiwan will eventually come under Beijing's control.

Taiwan, a self-governed entity perceived by China as a breakaway region, has decried the escalating military maneuvers by China, describing them as breaches of regional stability. Recent Chinese military drills near Taiwan prompted the Taiwanese defense ministry to label China as the primary destabilizing force in the international arena.

In a show of defiance, Taiwan affirms its commitment to reinforcing its military capabilities for safeguarding its sovereignty and democracy. Meanwhile, historical tensions persist, stemming from events of World War Two, with Taiwan maintaining that its people's self-determination must override Beijing's claims.

