China Strengthens Drug Crackdown with Major Arrests

In a significant move against drug-related crimes, China announced the arrest of seven major fugitives and the seizure of 28.1 metric tons of various narcotics, as reported by the public security ministry on Friday.

To further its efforts in curbing drug production and trafficking, the ministry has added seven new precursor chemicals to its domestic control list.

Additionally, 24 precursor chemicals have been enlisted for export control, aimed at specific, yet unnamed, countries and regions.

