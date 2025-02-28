China Strengthens Drug Crackdown with Major Arrests
China has arrested seven major drug fugitives and seized 28.1 metric tons of drugs. The country has also expanded its control over precursor chemicals, adding seven new substances to the domestic list and 24 substances to the export list for targeted countries and regions.
In a significant move against drug-related crimes, China announced the arrest of seven major fugitives and the seizure of 28.1 metric tons of various narcotics, as reported by the public security ministry on Friday.
To further its efforts in curbing drug production and trafficking, the ministry has added seven new precursor chemicals to its domestic control list.
Additionally, 24 precursor chemicals have been enlisted for export control, aimed at specific, yet unnamed, countries and regions.
