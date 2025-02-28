Auckland Govt Rolls Back Blanket Speed Limits, Restoring Faster Commutes

Auckland Minister Simeon Brown has welcomed Auckland Transport’s decision to reverse blanket speed limit reductions on local streets and key arterial roads. The changes, made in response to the Government’s new sensible speed limit rule, aim to enhance traffic flow while maintaining safety.

“Auckland Transport has now confirmed the local roads where Labour’s blanket speed limit reductions will be reversed as a result of our Government’s new approach,” said Minister Brown.

The government had campaigned to reverse what was viewed as excessive speed limit reductions imposed by the previous administration. With 57.8 per cent of Auckland voters supporting the Government, the administration is now delivering on its commitment to improve transport efficiency.

Key Speed Limit Changes:

Local Roads: Weymouth Road will see its speed limit restored from 30km/h to 50km/h.

Weymouth Road will see its speed limit restored from 30km/h to 50km/h. Arterial Roads: Pakuranga Road will have its speed limit reversed from 50km/h to 60km/h.

Minister Brown emphasized that the new approach balances safety and efficiency, ensuring that lower speed limits are enforced during critical times, such as school pick-up and drop-off hours, without unnecessarily slowing traffic at other times.

“It makes no sense for a shift worker traveling at 4 a.m. to be forced to crawl along key arterial roads like Weymouth Road at 30km/h,” Brown stated.

He reiterated that Aucklanders expect a practical approach to speed limits, and the Government is committed to delivering policies that reflect those expectations. He also praised Auckland Transport’s swift response in implementing these changes to improve travel times across the city.

The adjustments mark a significant step towards balancing road safety with the need for efficient urban mobility, ensuring that Aucklanders can reach their destinations quickly and safely.