UN Experts Call for Recommitment to International Human Rights Amid US Policy Shifts

UN human rights experts* have voiced grave concerns regarding recent actions by the new US administration that they say threaten human rights, fundamental freedoms, and the international order established under the UN Charter. They urge the United States and the global community to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism and the protection of human rights.

As global leaders and representatives convene in Geneva for the 58th session of the Human Rights Council, we raise alarm over the United States' ongoing attempts to weaken domestic human rights protections, erode the international human rights framework, and disrupt decades of progress on gender equality. These actions threaten the sovereignty of international institutions and endanger the work of civil society organizations worldwide. We call on all nations to stand firmly in defense of a multilateral world order where human rights remain paramount.

The United States has taken unprecedented steps that actively challenge the principles of human rights, the rule of law, and international cooperation. These include:

Threats to Sovereign Nations and International Stability: Statements from US officials suggesting the potential reclamation of the Panama Canal, the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, extortionate demands on Ukraine in exchange for support, and efforts to assert control over Greenland undermine the UN Charter’s core principle of national sovereignty. These actions constitute blatant violations of international law and should cease immediately.

Withdrawal from Crucial Global Agreements and Institutions: The abrupt decision to exit the Paris Agreement, the Human Rights Council, and the World Health Organization, alongside threats to reassess US involvement in the United Nations, jeopardizes global efforts to address climate change, human rights violations, and public health crises.

Attacks on the International Criminal Court and Global Justice: The US has imposed sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and its personnel, punishing those seeking justice for grave human rights abuses. Such measures weaken the global legal order and embolden impunity for crimes against humanity.

Drastic Reductions in International Assistance: The United States has severely cut international aid, including the elimination of USAID and cessation of funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). These cuts directly harm millions of vulnerable individuals, exacerbating poverty, displacement, and instability.

Domestic Human Rights Backsliding

The US administration’s actions within its own borders are equally troubling. We express deep concern over:

Erosion of Judicial Independence and Accountability: The dismissal of independent justice officials, non-compliance with court rulings, and the undermining of legal institutions signal a dangerous shift away from democratic norms.

Rollback of Civil Rights and Protections: Policies reversing progress on climate change, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and racial justice threaten the foundational principles of human dignity and inclusion. The persecution of migrants, censorship of journalists and students, and suppression of free expression represent further violations of fundamental freedoms.

Corporate Influence and Conflicts of Interest: The presence of major corporate actors within the administration raises serious concerns about conflicts of interest, regulatory capture, and the prioritization of private profit over human rights and environmental protections.

A Call to Action for the Global Community

In today’s interconnected world, no nation can act in isolation. Challenges such as climate change, global justice, and human security require international solidarity and adherence to the rule of law. We urge the US administration to reconsider its policies, reflecting on its own historical struggles for justice and its foundational role in creating the UN Charter and Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Now, more than ever, governments, civil society, businesses, and individuals committed to justice, peace, and human rights must unite in defense of these core principles.

We remain committed to constructive engagement with the United States and other nations to foster a world that is just, inclusive, sustainable, and prosperous for all.