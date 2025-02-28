Ukrainian Military Thwarts Overnight Drone Assault
The Ukrainian military reported a successful interception of 107 drones from a total of 208 launched by Russia overnight. An additional 97 drones were disrupted and lost due to electronic warfare measures. The fate of four remaining drones remains unspecified.
In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Friday that it successfully intercepted 107 out of 208 drones launched by Russian forces. The air force's strategic defense maneuvers played a crucial role in thwarting this airborne assault.
An intriguing aspect of the night's defense was that 97 drones did not reach their designated targets, reportedly due to advanced electronic warfare countermeasures deployed by Ukraine. These measures highlight the evolving tactics in modern aerial defense.
While the fate of four remaining drones remains undisclosed, the incident underscores the ongoing tension and technological warfare between the two nations.
