Ukrainian Military Thwarts Overnight Drone Assault

In a significant overnight operation, the Ukrainian military announced on Friday that it successfully intercepted 107 out of 208 drones launched by Russian forces. The air force's strategic defense maneuvers played a crucial role in thwarting this airborne assault.

An intriguing aspect of the night's defense was that 97 drones did not reach their designated targets, reportedly due to advanced electronic warfare countermeasures deployed by Ukraine. These measures highlight the evolving tactics in modern aerial defense.

While the fate of four remaining drones remains undisclosed, the incident underscores the ongoing tension and technological warfare between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)