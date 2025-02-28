Left Menu

Karnataka Bandh: A Fight for Language and Pride

Pro-Kannada organization 'Kannada Okkuta' has announced a statewide bandh in Karnataka, highlighting tensions following the alleged assault of a bus conductor for not speaking Marathi. The bandh demands support to address Kannada pride and includes several protests across Karnataka, urging the involvement of various sectors.

Bengaluru | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:38 IST
A pro-Kannada group, 'Kannada Okkuta', has declared a statewide bandh in Karnataka set for March 22, following an alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor in Belagavi for not speaking Marathi. This incident has reignited the long-standing border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Kannada activist Vattal Nagaraj urged widespread participation across various sectors, including government employees, the transport industry, and the film industry, to support the bandh. The agitation aims to uphold the pride of Kannada and Kannadigas amidst escalating tensions over linguistic and territorial claims.

The Kannada Okkuta has outlined a series of protests, including a siege of Raj Bhavan and other strategic agitations, seeking government action to save Belagavi, implement the Mekedatu project, and address inter-state issues. These actions reflect the sustained effort to resolve the decades-old conflict surrounding the region.

