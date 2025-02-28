Left Menu

Negotiations in Cairo: Tensions Flare Over Gaza Ceasefire Extension

In Cairo, Israeli negotiators are attempting to extend the Gaza ceasefire's first phase by 42 days. Hamas opposes this and demands moving to the second phase for a permanent ceasefire as agreed. Egypt and Qatar are mediating the tensions, with U.S. support in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:19 IST
An Israeli delegation in Cairo is negotiating to extend the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement for 42 additional days, according to two Egyptian security sources. However, Hamas stands in opposition, asserting that the next phase should commence immediately as per the original agreement.

The current phase of the ceasefire is set to expire on Saturday, leaving uncertainty about the outcomes if no consensus is achieved. Egypt and Qatar are at the forefront of mediation efforts, backed by the U.S. In a statement, the Palestinian militant group urged the international community to pressure Israel into beginning the next phase without delay.

Israeli officials disclosed to Reuters that Israel hopes to prolong the initial phase through a weekly exchange of hostages, with Hamas releasing three hostages in return for Palestinians detained by Israel. This exchange forms part of a broader negotiation strategy aimed at a long-term resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

