Sudan's RSF Sets Parallel Government for Legitimacy and Arms

Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is establishing a parallel government to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access to advanced weaponry, challenging its army-led rival. The RSF aims for international recognition and increased military support after losing ground in the protracted conflict. Meanwhile, peace and control remain central issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan are establishing a new government in an effort to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access advanced weaponry, challenging their army-led opposition. Sources close to RSF told Reuters that the move also seeks to prolong the ongoing, destructive war plaguing the country.

This initiative threatens to further split Sudan, Africa's third-largest country by area, where conflict erupted between the army and RSF in April 2023. The army-backed government continues to hold international recognition but has relocated to Port Sudan amid the heavy fighting.

In a strategic push last Saturday, the RSF signed a political charter in Kenya, pledging to form a new "Government of Peace and Unity." As the RSF strives to legitimize their governance, they face condemnation from both international bodies and their military opponents, highlighting the ongoing struggle for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

