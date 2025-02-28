Sudan's RSF Sets Parallel Government for Legitimacy and Arms

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan are establishing a new government in an effort to gain diplomatic legitimacy and access advanced weaponry, challenging their army-led opposition. Sources close to RSF told Reuters that the move also seeks to prolong the ongoing, destructive war plaguing the country.

This initiative threatens to further split Sudan, Africa's third-largest country by area, where conflict erupted between the army and RSF in April 2023. The army-backed government continues to hold international recognition but has relocated to Port Sudan amid the heavy fighting.

In a strategic push last Saturday, the RSF signed a political charter in Kenya, pledging to form a new "Government of Peace and Unity." As the RSF strives to legitimize their governance, they face condemnation from both international bodies and their military opponents, highlighting the ongoing struggle for peace.

