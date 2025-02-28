Left Menu

Iran Backs Ocalan's Call to Disarm PKK Militants

Iran has expressed support for Abdullah Ocalan's appeal for the PKK to lay down arms, viewing it as a potential step toward reducing terrorism and enhancing security in Turkey. This development comes amid Iran's ongoing conflict with Kurdish rebel factions like PJAK that have ties to the PKK.

Updated: 28-02-2025 17:40 IST
  United Arab Emirates

Iran has voiced support for Abdullah Ocalan's call for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, suggesting it could reduce terrorism and improve security in Turkey, according to Iran's foreign ministry on state media.

Iranian security forces continue to combat Kurdish rebels, including PJAK, which seeks autonomy for Iran's Kurds and has links to the PKK.

