Iran Backs Ocalan's Call to Disarm PKK Militants
Iran has expressed support for Abdullah Ocalan's appeal for the PKK to lay down arms, viewing it as a potential step toward reducing terrorism and enhancing security in Turkey. This development comes amid Iran's ongoing conflict with Kurdish rebel factions like PJAK that have ties to the PKK.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iran has voiced support for Abdullah Ocalan's call for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, suggesting it could reduce terrorism and improve security in Turkey, according to Iran's foreign ministry on state media.
Iranian security forces continue to combat Kurdish rebels, including PJAK, which seeks autonomy for Iran's Kurds and has links to the PKK.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biosecurity Victory: NZ Successfully Ends Oriental Fruit Fly Response
Controversy Erupts Over National Security Risks in Gujarat Renewable Project
Chaos in Munich: Car Ploughs Into Crowd Amid Security Conference Preparations
Expanding Social Security in India: A New Dawn
Global Leaders Emphasize Rural Investments for Food Security and Economic Growth at IFAD 48th Governing Council