Tragic Triple Murder Shocks Gorakhpur Residents
A mentally unstable 24-year-old man from Gorakhpur, Ramdayal, killed three family members, including his grandfather, granduncle, and grandmother. The incident occurred after an altercation over attacking a buffalo. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the case as the local community reels from the shock.
A shocking incident unfolded in Gorakhpur as a 24-year-old man, identified as Ramdayal, brutally killed three of his family members, the police reported on Friday. The series of attacks began after his grandfather, Kuber Maurya, objected to him assaulting a buffalo with a spade.
According to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Ramdayal, believed to be suffering from mental instability, was apprehended after a brief pursuit. His mother, Kusumawati, witnessed the murders and sought help from the villagers as her son displayed increasing violent tendencies.
The villagers reported a history of mental health issues in the family, raising concerns about Ramdayal's behavior. Meanwhile, the police continue their investigation into the triple homicide, aiming to understand the full extent of the incident.
