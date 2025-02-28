Tragic Triple Murder Shocks Gorakhpur Residents

A shocking incident unfolded in Gorakhpur as a 24-year-old man, identified as Ramdayal, brutally killed three of his family members, the police reported on Friday. The series of attacks began after his grandfather, Kuber Maurya, objected to him assaulting a buffalo with a spade.

According to Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Srivastava, Ramdayal, believed to be suffering from mental instability, was apprehended after a brief pursuit. His mother, Kusumawati, witnessed the murders and sought help from the villagers as her son displayed increasing violent tendencies.

The villagers reported a history of mental health issues in the family, raising concerns about Ramdayal's behavior. Meanwhile, the police continue their investigation into the triple homicide, aiming to understand the full extent of the incident.

