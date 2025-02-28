Left Menu

Rising Tensions and Explosive Blame: The Crisis in Eastern Congo

Tensions are escalating in Eastern Congo as 13 people were killed in explosions during a rally in Bukavu, with the government and M23 rebels trading blame. The incident exacerbates fears of a regional war, as both sides accuse foreign involvement. International responses remain insufficient to quell the unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 19:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 19:50 IST
Rising Tensions and Explosive Blame: The Crisis in Eastern Congo
In the Democratic Republic of Congo, the government and the Rwandan-backed M23 rebels are embroiled in a heated blame game following deadly explosions that rocked a rally in Bukavu. Thirteen fatalities and numerous injuries were reported, further straining the tense relations in Eastern Congo.

The Congolese army has accused Rwandan troops of launching rockets and grenades into the crowd, a claim Kigali denies. Meanwhile, former rebel leader Corneille Nangaa pointed fingers at Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, alleging the use of Burundian army grenades in the attack, although Burundi denies military involvement in Bukavu.

As the international community grapples with diplomatic responses, such as U.S. sanctions against a Rwandan minister, efforts to mediate peace have yet to bear fruit. Displacement continues, with thousands fleeing the violence, reflecting the urgent need for an effective resolution in the region.

