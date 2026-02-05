India Joins UN's Honour Roll with Timely Budget Payment

In a commendable move, India has contributed USD 35.18 million to the United Nations Regular Budget for 2026. The payment, completed on February 3, places India among 47 Member States that met the financial obligations in full and on schedule.

The UN Committee on Contributions confirmed that these nations have adhered to the 30-day due period as outlined in the organization's financial regulations. This commitment underscores India's dedication to fulfilling its international responsibilities promptly.

Highlighting India's achievement, Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, engaged in a trivia format at a daily briefing, alluding to India's landmark the Statue of Unity, celebrating the country's continued financial punctuality within the UN framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)