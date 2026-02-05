India Takes Lead in Global AI Dialogue at India–AI Impact Summit 2026
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commends India's leadership in hosting the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasizing AI's critical role in international relations. The summit aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable progress. Guterres highlights the importance of multilateral cooperation in AI advancements and India's pivotal role in this effort.
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres lauded India's pioneering role in the global discourse on artificial intelligence, as the nation prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled for February in New Delhi, the summit will address AI's significant influence on international relations.
Speaking at a press conference, Guterres emphasized the necessity for countries to collaborate in understanding and addressing AI challenges. He acknowledged India's leadership in spearheading discussions focused on the 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.
Guterres also announced the creation of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, which aims to bridge the knowledge gap and evaluate AI's societal impacts. India, as a developing nation with substantial capabilities, is central to the summit's objectives, according to Guterres.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030
Russia's Medvedev says US 'theft' of Maduro shatters international relations
Did artificial intelligence really drive layoffs at Amazon, other firms? It can be hard to tell
India lacks good regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence, says Odisha BJP MP