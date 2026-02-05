Left Menu

India Takes Lead in Global AI Dialogue at India–AI Impact Summit 2026

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres commends India's leadership in hosting the India–AI Impact Summit 2026, emphasizing AI's critical role in international relations. The summit aims to foster inclusive growth and sustainable progress. Guterres highlights the importance of multilateral cooperation in AI advancements and India's pivotal role in this effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 05-02-2026 08:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 08:33 IST
India Takes Lead in Global AI Dialogue at India–AI Impact Summit 2026

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres lauded India's pioneering role in the global discourse on artificial intelligence, as the nation prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled for February in New Delhi, the summit will address AI's significant influence on international relations.

Speaking at a press conference, Guterres emphasized the necessity for countries to collaborate in understanding and addressing AI challenges. He acknowledged India's leadership in spearheading discussions focused on the 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.

Guterres also announced the creation of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, which aims to bridge the knowledge gap and evaluate AI's societal impacts. India, as a developing nation with substantial capabilities, is central to the summit's objectives, according to Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global
2
Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Allegations

Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Alleg...

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026