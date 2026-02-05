India Takes Lead in Global AI Dialogue at India–AI Impact Summit 2026

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres lauded India's pioneering role in the global discourse on artificial intelligence, as the nation prepares to host the India–AI Impact Summit 2026. Scheduled for February in New Delhi, the summit will address AI's significant influence on international relations.

Speaking at a press conference, Guterres emphasized the necessity for countries to collaborate in understanding and addressing AI challenges. He acknowledged India's leadership in spearheading discussions focused on the 'People, Planet, and Progress' principles.

Guterres also announced the creation of the Independent International Scientific Panel on AI, which aims to bridge the knowledge gap and evaluate AI's societal impacts. India, as a developing nation with substantial capabilities, is central to the summit's objectives, according to Guterres.

(With inputs from agencies.)