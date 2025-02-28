Digital Courtrooms: Haryana Embraces Tech-Driven Testimonies

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi has mandated that public servants use audio-video technology for presenting evidence and appearing as witnesses in court proceedings.

These directions adhere to the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which endorses the examination of witnesses using modern technology, as per an official statement released on Friday.

To ensure seamless implementation, Rastogi outlined specific directives for administrative secretaries, department heads, and other officials.

