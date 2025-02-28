Left Menu

Delhi’s Industrial Effluent Crisis: An Urgent Call for Common Treatment Solutions

The Delhi High Court voiced concerns over the absence of treatment units in 16 industrial areas, highlighting untreated effluents flowing into the Yamuna River. It emphasized the urgent need for common effluent treatment plants in all industrial areas, aligning with Supreme Court directives to prevent river pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 20:26 IST
Delhi’s Industrial Effluent Crisis: An Urgent Call for Common Treatment Solutions
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed deep concern on Friday over the lack of treatment units in 16 industrial areas within the national capital, where industrial effluents are flowing untreated into the Yamuna River.

Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora called the situation ''quite serious'' and ''abysmal,'' urging the immediate installation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) across all 33 industrial zones. The court stressed that untreated effluents pose a dire threat to the river's ecosystem, echoing a Supreme Court order mandating CETPs in every industrial area.

The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) affidavit depicted a troubling scenario regarding CETP operations. The court noted that while Narela and Bawana CETPs are monitored effectively, a similar approach is required citywide. Additionally, the court reviewed issues of untreated residential sewage flowing into the Yamuna, pointing to incomplete flow meter installations at 37 sewage treatment plants, while granting the Delhi Jal Board more time to comply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025