Delhi’s Industrial Effluent Crisis: An Urgent Call for Common Treatment Solutions
The Delhi High Court voiced concerns over the absence of treatment units in 16 industrial areas, highlighting untreated effluents flowing into the Yamuna River. It emphasized the urgent need for common effluent treatment plants in all industrial areas, aligning with Supreme Court directives to prevent river pollution.
The Delhi High Court expressed deep concern on Friday over the lack of treatment units in 16 industrial areas within the national capital, where industrial effluents are flowing untreated into the Yamuna River.
Justices Prathiba M Singh and Manmeet PS Arora called the situation ''quite serious'' and ''abysmal,'' urging the immediate installation of common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) across all 33 industrial zones. The court stressed that untreated effluents pose a dire threat to the river's ecosystem, echoing a Supreme Court order mandating CETPs in every industrial area.
The Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) affidavit depicted a troubling scenario regarding CETP operations. The court noted that while Narela and Bawana CETPs are monitored effectively, a similar approach is required citywide. Additionally, the court reviewed issues of untreated residential sewage flowing into the Yamuna, pointing to incomplete flow meter installations at 37 sewage treatment plants, while granting the Delhi Jal Board more time to comply.
