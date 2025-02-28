A New Dawn for Turkiye: Ocalan's Plea for Peace
Abdullah Ocalan, the imprisoned PKK leader, has called for the group to disarm and dissolve, sparking a potential peace initiative to end the long-standing conflict with Turkiye. Turkish officials urge PKK affiliates in Iraq and Syria to comply. The move is part of a broader peace effort initiated by Turkiye's government.
Imprisoned leader Abdullah Ocalan has made a landmark call for the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm and disband, potentially paving the way for peace in Turkiye.
The movement has prompted Turkish officials to call for the dissolution of PKK affiliates in Iraq and Syria, symbolizing a new initiative toward ending a decades-long conflict.
Ocalan's message, supported by Turkish President Erdogan's coalition, could lead to a groundbreaking agreement, though past attempts have faltered, highlighting the complexity of achieving peace.
