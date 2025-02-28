Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Former Advocate General in High-Profile Corruption Case
The Supreme Court granted anticipatory bail to former Chhattisgarh advocate general Satish Chandra Verma in connection with alleged irregularities in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam case. Verma must cooperate with the investigation and report to officers as required. The case involves accusations of corruption related to the supply of low-quality goods.
In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Satish Chandra Verma, the former advocate general of Chhattisgarh, in the Nagrik Apurti Nigam (NAN) case involving high-profile allegations of corruption.
Verma is implicated in aiding accused Anil Tuteja and Alok Shukla to secure bail. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta directed Verma to fully cooperate with the probe, requiring him to make himself available for questioning when summoned.
The allegations center on serious malpractices related to the supply of substandard food products, which came to light following anti-corruption raids in 2014. Despite opposition from the state government, the apex court ensured bail for Verma on the condition of a personal bond and sureties.
