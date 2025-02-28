Tragic End in Cuttack: Father-Daughter Found Dead in Flat

Tragedy struck in Cuttack on Friday as the lifeless bodies of Manas Ranjan Dash and his teenage daughter were found inside their residence. The discovery was made when the apartment's owner noticed something amiss and called the authorities.

The police reported that Dash and his daughter, who had been residing in the rented accommodation for two years, were due to vacate the premises the same day. When no response came after repeated knocks, a concerned individual accessed the house through a window, revealing the grim scene.

Further investigations by Badambadi police revealed that Dash was hanging from the ceiling while his daughter's body lay on a bed. The deceased had reportedly faced financial hardships and was coping with his daughter's health issues. Post-mortem examinations are underway, and authorities continue their inquiry.

