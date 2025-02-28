Ministry Dispels Misuse Claims on Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao Funds

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) issued a statement on Friday addressing allegations of financial mismanagement in the Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBBP) scheme, assuring that no public funds have been misappropriated.

This response came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the government of not accounting for Rs 455 crore from the scheme, citing an RTI revelation. In contrast, the ministry highlighted that Rs 952.04 crore has been spent on the program, which encompasses Rs 526.55 crore allocated to states and UTs and Rs 425.49 crore used for national-level activities.

Dismissing the claims as misrepresentations, the ministry reiterated its commitment to the program's objectives of protecting and educating girls, underscoring its impact as a catalyst for social and behavioral change in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)