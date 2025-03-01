Mexico's Unprecedented Extradition Tactics Amid U.S. Pressure

In a surprising diplomatic move, Mexico has extradited 29 cartel members to the United States, bypassing traditional legal channels. This unprecedented action is seen as a response to outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, unless more stringent measures on drug trafficking and immigration are taken.

Among the extradited are infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero and former Los Zetas leaders. Legal experts argue this maneuver violates Mexico's extradition laws, which typically prevent extradition in cases lacking formal requests or assurances against the death penalty for suspects.

The extradition signifies a shift in Mexico's approach to its bilateral relationship with the U.S., focusing on cooperation to safeguard national security and mitigate potential economic repercussions. However, concerns over the legality and long-term impacts of this tactic continue to stir debate among legal professionals and analysts.

