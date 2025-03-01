Left Menu

Ceasefire Conundrum: Gaza's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Prolonged Negotiations

Tensions rise as Israeli and Hamas officials struggle to extend the Gaza ceasefire. While Israel seeks an extension, Hamas pushes for talks to end the war permanently. Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, the stalemate complicates efforts toward a lasting solution after 15 months of conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 02:51 IST
Ceasefire Conundrum: Gaza's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Prolonged Negotiations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations between Israeli and Hamas officials were thrown into disarray on Friday after attempts to extend the Gaza ceasefire hit an impasse. An Israeli delegation returned from Cairo without a concrete agreement, while Hamas signaled a desire to focus on securing a permanent resolution to the conflict.

With the ceasefire set to expire on Saturday, Egyptian and Qatari mediators have asked for additional time to broker a resolution. Meanwhile, the first phase of the truce, which halted a prolonged period of fighting and facilitated the exchange of hostages, hangs in the balance.

Uncertainty shrouds the path to peace as Israel and Hamas remain divided over key issues. Diplomatic efforts continue as both sides face pressure to advance to the ceasefire's next phase, offering hope for a more lasting peace in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

