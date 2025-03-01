Ceasefire Conundrum: Gaza's Future Hangs in Balance Amid Prolonged Negotiations

Negotiations between Israeli and Hamas officials were thrown into disarray on Friday after attempts to extend the Gaza ceasefire hit an impasse. An Israeli delegation returned from Cairo without a concrete agreement, while Hamas signaled a desire to focus on securing a permanent resolution to the conflict.

With the ceasefire set to expire on Saturday, Egyptian and Qatari mediators have asked for additional time to broker a resolution. Meanwhile, the first phase of the truce, which halted a prolonged period of fighting and facilitated the exchange of hostages, hangs in the balance.

Uncertainty shrouds the path to peace as Israel and Hamas remain divided over key issues. Diplomatic efforts continue as both sides face pressure to advance to the ceasefire's next phase, offering hope for a more lasting peace in the war-torn region.

(With inputs from agencies.)