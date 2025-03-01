Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Chance to Revive U.S.-Ukraine Deal

Ukrainian President Zelenskiy faced a setback when a minerals deal with the U.S. remained unsigned after a meeting with President Trump. However, according to the U.S. State Department spokesperson, there remains an opportunity for Zelenskiy to rectify the situation despite initial challenges.

Updated: 01-03-2025 03:15 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, the much-anticipated minerals deal between Ukraine and the U.S. did not reach fruition following discussions between Ukrainian President Vlodymir Zelenskiy and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The U.S. State Department spokesperson, Tammy Bruce, suggested that President Zelenskiy might be reconsidering his strategy but emphasized that he still has a chance to salvage the agreement.

The situation remains dynamic as both nations weigh their options, with Zelenskiy poised at a crossroads in U.S.-Ukrainian relations.

