Trump Administration Fast-Tracks $3 Billion Arms Sale to Israel

The Trump administration has sanctioned a substantial arms sale to Israel, amounting to nearly USD 3 billion, circumventing the standard congressional review process. The sale includes more than 35,500 bombs and warheads and underscores the administration's focus on U.S. national security interests.

In a late Friday update, the State Department notified Congress of Secretary of State Marco Rubio's authorization of this emergency sale, citing urgent security reasons. Rubio affirmed the necessity to expedite the transaction to Israel, ensuring it falls within the national interests of the United States.

Set to begin next year, the delivery of these defense materials will be followed by another approved munitions sale worth USD 675.7 million, planned for delivery starting in 2028. Additionally, the sale includes Caterpillar bulldozers worth USD 295 million, underpinning the extensive nature of the defense transactions.

