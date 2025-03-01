Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Arms Trade: Key Associate Arrested

In a significant development, Punjab Police apprehended Gurbaaz Singh in Amritsar. Singh is linked with the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, known for its criminal enterprise in the region.

The arrest followed a targeted operation spearheaded by the Counter Intelligence unit, which successfully dismantled an illegal weapons smuggling network. In the operation, officials confiscated six .32 bore pistols, along with ten rounds of ammunition.

Preliminary probes indicate that the firearms were trafficked from Madhya Pradesh for illicit activities in Punjab. Authorities are now working to map the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in this clandestine arms trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)