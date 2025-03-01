Crackdown on Punjab's Illegal Arms Trade: Key Associate Arrested
Punjab Police arrested Gurbaaz Singh, an associate of the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, in Amritsar. The arrest resulted from an operation against illegal weapon smuggling. Six pistols and ammunition were seized. The firearms came from Madhya Pradesh, intended for criminal activities in Punjab. Further investigations continue.
In a significant development, Punjab Police apprehended Gurbaaz Singh in Amritsar. Singh is linked with the notorious Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang, known for its criminal enterprise in the region.
The arrest followed a targeted operation spearheaded by the Counter Intelligence unit, which successfully dismantled an illegal weapons smuggling network. In the operation, officials confiscated six .32 bore pistols, along with ten rounds of ammunition.
Preliminary probes indicate that the firearms were trafficked from Madhya Pradesh for illicit activities in Punjab. Authorities are now working to map the supply chain and identify other individuals involved in this clandestine arms trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
