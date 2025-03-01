Tragedy Strikes: Shimla Fire Claims Tourist's Life

A devastating fire occurred in a private bed and breakfast in Shimla's Kachighati area, resulting in the death of a tourist from Maharashtra, named Ritesh. Police have identified possible negligence by the property owner as a contributing factor.

The fire broke out late Friday night while the tourists were asleep. Although two managed to escape with injuries, Ritesh did not survive. The injured parties are receiving medical care at Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital.

Authorities dispatched six fire tenders to the scene, managing to control the flames after several hours. Investigators are currently reviewing fire safety measures following this tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)