Race Against Time: Dramatic Rescue in Uttarakhand Avalanche

An avalanche hit a BRO camp in Mana, Uttarakhand, burying 55 workers. Rescuers saved 49, but one died and five remain missing. Adverse weather initially hampered efforts, but improved conditions allowed helicopter support. Chief Minister Dhami and PM Modi are closely monitoring the situation and coordinating rescue efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 01-03-2025 14:05 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:05 IST
A laborer has died, and 49 others have been rescued after an avalanche engulfed a BRO camp in Mana village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Rescuers are racing against time to locate five workers who remain unaccounted for, following the calamity that struck at dawn on Friday.

The avalanche struck between Mana and Badrinath, burying 55 workers. Rescue operations were initially hindered by poor weather conditions. However, the skies cleared by Saturday, enabling helicopters to join the efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey and instructed officials to expedite rescue operations.

Efforts continue despite worsening weather conditions. Helicopters are making sorties as officials remain hopeful of finding the missing five. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support from the central government. Mana, the last village on the India-Tibet border, is located three kilometers from Badrinath, at an elevation of 3,200 meters.

