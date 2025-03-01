Race Against Time: Dramatic Rescue in Uttarakhand Avalanche

A laborer has died, and 49 others have been rescued after an avalanche engulfed a BRO camp in Mana village, Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Rescuers are racing against time to locate five workers who remain unaccounted for, following the calamity that struck at dawn on Friday.

The avalanche struck between Mana and Badrinath, burying 55 workers. Rescue operations were initially hindered by poor weather conditions. However, the skies cleared by Saturday, enabling helicopters to join the efforts. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami conducted an aerial survey and instructed officials to expedite rescue operations.

Efforts continue despite worsening weather conditions. Helicopters are making sorties as officials remain hopeful of finding the missing five. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured full support from the central government. Mana, the last village on the India-Tibet border, is located three kilometers from Badrinath, at an elevation of 3,200 meters.

(With inputs from agencies.)