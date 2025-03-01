Tragic Avalanche Strikes Uttarakhand
An avalanche in Uttarakhand, India, has claimed four lives and trapped workers at a Border Roads Organisation site. The incident occurred after heavy snowfall, burying eight containers and a shed. Rescue operations are ongoing amid challenging weather conditions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:18 IST
An avalanche claimed four lives in Uttarakhand, India, as reported by the ANI news agency. The disaster occurred in the Himalayan mountain state following recent heavy snowfall.
The avalanche hit a site of the federal Border Roads Organisation, burying eight containers and a shed under the snow. Fifty-seven workers were trapped at the site.
Authorities are engaged in rescue operations despite the challenging weather conditions. The defence public relations office continues to provide updates on the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Bus Accident in Punjab: Rescue Operations Underway
Modi's Inauguration of Himalayan Tracks: Boosting Adventure Tourism
AI-powered soft robots are revolutionizing disaster rescue operations
Race Against Time: Rescue Operations Underway in Srisailam Tunnel Collapse
Urgent Rescue Operations Underway After Tunnel Collapse in Telangana