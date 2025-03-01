Left Menu

Tragic Avalanche Strikes Uttarakhand

An avalanche in Uttarakhand, India, has claimed four lives and trapped workers at a Border Roads Organisation site. The incident occurred after heavy snowfall, burying eight containers and a shed. Rescue operations are ongoing amid challenging weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 16:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An avalanche claimed four lives in Uttarakhand, India, as reported by the ANI news agency. The disaster occurred in the Himalayan mountain state following recent heavy snowfall.

The avalanche hit a site of the federal Border Roads Organisation, burying eight containers and a shed under the snow. Fifty-seven workers were trapped at the site.

Authorities are engaged in rescue operations despite the challenging weather conditions. The defence public relations office continues to provide updates on the situation.

