Tragic Avalanche Strikes Uttarakhand

An avalanche claimed four lives in Uttarakhand, India, as reported by the ANI news agency. The disaster occurred in the Himalayan mountain state following recent heavy snowfall.

The avalanche hit a site of the federal Border Roads Organisation, burying eight containers and a shed under the snow. Fifty-seven workers were trapped at the site.

Authorities are engaged in rescue operations despite the challenging weather conditions. The defence public relations office continues to provide updates on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)