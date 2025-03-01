Europe Faces Decision Time on Ukraine Aid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made a compelling case for a robust financial aid package for Ukraine, urging European leaders to make decisive commitments at their meeting next week.

Baerbock emphasized that Germany should contribute an additional 3 billion euros in aid to help bolster Ukraine's economy amid the ongoing crisis.

The foreign minister highlighted the necessity of timely support for Ukraine, arguing that this assistance is crucial for the stability and security of the region.

