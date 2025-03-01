Left Menu

Europe Faces Decision Time on Ukraine Aid

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged European leaders to decide on a substantial financial package for Ukraine. She requested Germany to provide an extra 3 billion euros to aid Ukraine, emphasizing the urgency of supporting the nation in its time of need.

  Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has made a compelling case for a robust financial aid package for Ukraine, urging European leaders to make decisive commitments at their meeting next week.

Baerbock emphasized that Germany should contribute an additional 3 billion euros in aid to help bolster Ukraine's economy amid the ongoing crisis.

The foreign minister highlighted the necessity of timely support for Ukraine, arguing that this assistance is crucial for the stability and security of the region.

