ACLU Sues to Halt Migrant Transfers to Guantanamo

The American Civil Liberties Union has initiated legal action to prevent the Trump administration from moving 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay, citing the harsh conditions faced by detainees. The lawsuit claims the transfers violate U.S. immigration laws and are part of a fear-inducing strategy without legitimate reasons.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security disputes these claims, labeling the ACLU's challenge as baseless. The administration's shift to using Guantanamo for deported individuals is unprecedented, and many detainees are non-criminal migrants facing deportation orders.

The legal complaint highlights severe conditions at Guantanamo, including isolation, abuse, and deprivation, which have resulted in multiple suicide attempts among detainees. A separate lawsuit challenges the move to end programs granting asylum to vulnerable immigrants, shifting U.S. immigration policy significantly.

