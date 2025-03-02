Left Menu

ACLU Sues to Halt Migrant Transfers to Guantanamo

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from transferring migrants to Guantanamo Bay, citing harsh conditions and legal violations. The lawsuit alleges inhumane treatment, with detainees held in isolation and subjected to abuse, leading to suicide attempts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 05:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 05:06 IST
ACLU Sues to Halt Migrant Transfers to Guantanamo

The American Civil Liberties Union has initiated legal action to prevent the Trump administration from moving 10 migrants to Guantanamo Bay, citing the harsh conditions faced by detainees. The lawsuit claims the transfers violate U.S. immigration laws and are part of a fear-inducing strategy without legitimate reasons.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security disputes these claims, labeling the ACLU's challenge as baseless. The administration's shift to using Guantanamo for deported individuals is unprecedented, and many detainees are non-criminal migrants facing deportation orders.

The legal complaint highlights severe conditions at Guantanamo, including isolation, abuse, and deprivation, which have resulted in multiple suicide attempts among detainees. A separate lawsuit challenges the move to end programs granting asylum to vulnerable immigrants, shifting U.S. immigration policy significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025