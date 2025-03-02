Devastating Drone Attacks Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

Amid escalating tensions, a recent overnight shelling by Russian forces claimed the life of a young boy and injured two others in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine. This attack, along with 79 drone strikes, has heightened the ongoing conflict. Mayor Oleksandr Goncharenko reported the tragic incident via Telegram.

Ukrainian air defense units successfully destroyed 63 of the drones launched, reducing potential casualties. However, a separate Russian drone strike on Zaporizhzhia led to a civilian injury and inflicted severe damage on residential structures, causing widespread devastation including a significant fire.

Emergency services quickly responded, rescuing two individuals from the rubble and stabilizing the affected area. International concern grows as both sides of the conflict continue to suffer despite official denials of targeting civilian areas. The humanitarian toll persists as the war extends into its third year.

