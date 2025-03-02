Left Menu

Stalemate in Gaza as Israel Blocks Aid amid Ceasefire Dispute

Israel has blocked aid trucks entering Gaza, escalating a standoff over a six-week truce while Hamas urges Egyptian and Qatari intervention. The truce seeks to halt fighting through Ramadan and Passover, contingent on Israel and Hamas reaching an agreement over hostage and prisoner exchanges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 14:52 IST
Stalemate in Gaza as Israel Blocks Aid amid Ceasefire Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Escalating tensions engulf Gaza as Israel blocks the entry of aid trucks after the initial six-week truce stalls, with Hamas urging intervention from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Prime Minister Netanyahu endorsed a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire until Ramadan and Passover, contingent on hostage releases by Hamas.

Negotiations falter as Hamas insists on adhering to the original ceasefire plan, while Israel demands the return of all hostages, halting further aid entry into Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025