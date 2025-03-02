Stalemate in Gaza as Israel Blocks Aid amid Ceasefire Dispute

Escalating tensions engulf Gaza as Israel blocks the entry of aid trucks after the initial six-week truce stalls, with Hamas urging intervention from Egyptian and Qatari mediators.

Prime Minister Netanyahu endorsed a U.S. proposal for a temporary ceasefire until Ramadan and Passover, contingent on hostage releases by Hamas.

Negotiations falter as Hamas insists on adhering to the original ceasefire plan, while Israel demands the return of all hostages, halting further aid entry into Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)