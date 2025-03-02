Left Menu

Uproar Over IAEA Visit to Zaporizhzhia Plant

Ukraine's foreign ministry has condemned the unauthorized entry of IAEA personnel into the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant via Russian-controlled areas. They accuse Russia of manipulation, alleging that international bodies are being coerced into accepting illegal operations in temporarily occupied regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 02-03-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 17:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's foreign ministry has strongly criticized a visit by IAEA employees to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, accessed through Russian-occupied areas. The ministry deems this act a violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

In a recent statement, the foreign ministry accused Russia of strategic deceit, blaming "Russian blackmail and systematic attempts to impose upon international organisations illegal and contradictory mechanisms." This underscores the Ukrainian government's stance against what it sees as direct infringements on its territorial integrity.

The situation raises concerns over the legitimacy of operations by international entities in disputed territories, calling into question the protocols and agreements governing such high-stakes inspections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

