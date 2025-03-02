Ukraine's foreign ministry has strongly criticized a visit by IAEA employees to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, accessed through Russian-occupied areas. The ministry deems this act a violation of Ukraine's territorial sovereignty.

In a recent statement, the foreign ministry accused Russia of strategic deceit, blaming "Russian blackmail and systematic attempts to impose upon international organisations illegal and contradictory mechanisms." This underscores the Ukrainian government's stance against what it sees as direct infringements on its territorial integrity.

The situation raises concerns over the legitimacy of operations by international entities in disputed territories, calling into question the protocols and agreements governing such high-stakes inspections.

