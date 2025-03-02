PKK Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Peace and Prosperity in Diyarbakir

In a significant development, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has announced a ceasefire in response to its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, a move that could bring an end to a conflict spanning four decades and claiming over 40,000 lives.

The decision has been met with cautious optimism among residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city, where Zihni Capin, a local teacher, highlighted the mental and physical exhaustion suffered by the people due to the prolonged conflict. Capin expressed hope that the ceasefire would bring prosperity and peace to Turkey and the Middle East.

While the ceasefire has received support from President Tayyip Erdogan's government and other political entities, Erdogan has warned of resuming military operations should promises remain unfulfilled. The PKK's call for increased freedoms for Ocalan, who has been isolated since 1999, aims to advance the peace process, but tensions remain as Ankara rejects negotiations.

