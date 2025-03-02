Left Menu

PKK Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Peace and Prosperity in Diyarbakir

In Diyarbakir, residents express optimism over the PKK’s ceasefire decision, following the call by jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan for disarmament. This development could potentially end a 40-year conflict that has resulted in over 40,000 deaths, but Ankara warns of consequences if promises are broken.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 02-03-2025 19:48 IST
PKK Ceasefire Sparks Hope for Peace and Prosperity in Diyarbakir

In a significant development, the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has announced a ceasefire in response to its jailed leader Abdullah Ocalan's call for disarmament, a move that could bring an end to a conflict spanning four decades and claiming over 40,000 lives.

The decision has been met with cautious optimism among residents in Diyarbakir, Turkey's largest Kurdish-majority city, where Zihni Capin, a local teacher, highlighted the mental and physical exhaustion suffered by the people due to the prolonged conflict. Capin expressed hope that the ceasefire would bring prosperity and peace to Turkey and the Middle East.

While the ceasefire has received support from President Tayyip Erdogan's government and other political entities, Erdogan has warned of resuming military operations should promises remain unfulfilled. The PKK's call for increased freedoms for Ocalan, who has been isolated since 1999, aims to advance the peace process, but tensions remain as Ankara rejects negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

New FAA Rules Disrupt Flights Amid Presidential Helicopter Operations

 Global
2
Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

Clash at the White House: Zelenskiy and Trump's Fiery Encounter

 Global
3
Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

Uruguayan Midfielder Nicolas Fonseca Unfazed by Car Theft Incident

 Global
4
Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

Unexpected Retirement: Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland Leaves U.S. Army

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025