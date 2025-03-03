Left Menu

Fear and Resilience in Sinaloa: Navigating Life Amid Cartel Violence

Culiacan, a city in Mexico's Sinaloa state, endures violence as rival factions of the Sinaloa cartel battle for control. Schools close, residents live in fear, and the government, pressured by Trump, intensifies anti-cartel operations. Critically, citizens' belief in the cartel's protection wanes, highlighting a shift in local perception.

In the early morning, a principal in Culiacan, Sinaloa's capital, checks his phone for reports of shootouts. Facing the constant threat of violence between the city's feuding cartel factions, he alerts parents to suspend school if danger looms. This is a new routine in a city shaken by drug-related conflicts.

Once sheltered by a dominant cartel's control, Culiacan's residents now endure daily threats. The violence has disrupted funerals, forced bands to play on street corners, and instilled fear in children at every loud noise. Optimists hope US-led pressure can alter the city's trust in cartels.

Since September, a cartel power struggle has fueled fear and loss, with kidnappings and shootings rampant. Despite Sinaloa leaders downplaying the issue, new aggressive measures after Trump's election have increased security operations. Yet uncertainty prevails as residents grapple with the ongoing threat of disappearance and danger.

(With inputs from agencies.)

