FSB Thwarts Terror Plot in Moscow

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had successfully 'neutralized' a man accused of plotting terrorist attacks targeting the Moscow metro and a Jewish religious institution in the metropolitan area.

According to the FSB, the suspect resisted arrest when officers attempted to detain him, resulting in his death from return fire.

The agency disclosed that the suspect had plans to travel to Afghanistan to join a terrorist organization following the execution of his attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)