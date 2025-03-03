Left Menu

FSB Thwarts Terror Plot in Moscow

The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) reported the neutralization of a suspect planning terrorist attacks on the Moscow metro and a Jewish institution. The suspect was killed after resisting arrest. Post-attacks, he intended to join a terrorist group in Afghanistan according to the FSB.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Monday that it had successfully 'neutralized' a man accused of plotting terrorist attacks targeting the Moscow metro and a Jewish religious institution in the metropolitan area.

According to the FSB, the suspect resisted arrest when officers attempted to detain him, resulting in his death from return fire.

The agency disclosed that the suspect had plans to travel to Afghanistan to join a terrorist organization following the execution of his attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

