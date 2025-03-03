Left Menu

Saab Secures $159 Million Deal for Germany's Missile Modernisation

Swedish defence company Saab has secured a $159 million contract from Germany to modernise and maintain its Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles. The ten-year deal, running from 2025 to 2035, includes significant upgrades to the missiles. The contract was awarded by Taurus Systems, a joint venture between Saab and MBDA Germany.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 13:50 IST
Saab Secures $159 Million Deal for Germany's Missile Modernisation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Swedish defence company Saab announced on Monday a substantial victory, securing a 1.7 billion crown ($159 million) order from Germany. This involves the modernisation and maintenance of the Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles.

The contract, set for a duration of ten years from 2025 to 2035, promises significant upgrades and continued lifecycle maintenance of the missiles for the German Air Force. Saab has articulated the critical nature of this contract in a public statement.

This development came after Taurus Systems, a collaborative venture between Saab and MBDA Germany, successfully received the order from Germany's defence procurement office, ensuring technological advancements in their defence capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025