Kremlin Criticizes European Support for Ukraine Peace Initiatives

European leaders pledged increased funding to Ukraine at a London summit, but the Kremlin argues this won't aid peaceful conflict resolution. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy met with Western leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister, to draft a peace plan. Kremlin spokesman claims the summit's outcomes prolong hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 03-03-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 14:53 IST
Kremlin Criticizes European Support for Ukraine Peace Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has expressed skepticism towards European leaders' commitments to increase financial support for Ukraine, announced at a recent London summit. According to the Kremlin, these pledges will not facilitate a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened with key Western figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, over the weekend. They agreed to develop a peace plan for Ukraine to present to the United States, following Zelenskiy's previous discord with President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the results of the summit, which include a substantial $2 billion air-defense missiles deal from the UK, suggesting it only allows hostilities to persist. He emphasized that Zelenskiy needs to alter his stance to pursue peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

