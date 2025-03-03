The Kremlin has expressed skepticism towards European leaders' commitments to increase financial support for Ukraine, announced at a recent London summit. According to the Kremlin, these pledges will not facilitate a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy convened with key Western figures, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, over the weekend. They agreed to develop a peace plan for Ukraine to present to the United States, following Zelenskiy's previous discord with President Donald Trump.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the results of the summit, which include a substantial $2 billion air-defense missiles deal from the UK, suggesting it only allows hostilities to persist. He emphasized that Zelenskiy needs to alter his stance to pursue peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)