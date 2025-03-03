Pound's Mixed Fortunes Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Fiscal Developments

The British pound experienced a turbulent start to the week as it dipped against the euro and gained against the U.S. dollar following European leaders' efforts to establish a Ukraine peace plan intended for U.S. approval. Analysts highlight the euro's potential gains should the peace deal materialize.

In tandem with these developments, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed a new £1.6 billion package enabling Ukraine to purchase air-defense missiles. Meanwhile, Germany considers increasing fiscal expenditure, potentially boosting the euro, which rose 0.10% to 82.53 pence.

Despite pressures on the euro from the U.S.'s proposed 25% tariffs on EU exports, the pound's outlook remains uncertain. Sterling recently posted a monthly gain against the dollar, yet impending UK fiscal policy announcements could challenge its strength, as noted by experts at ING.

