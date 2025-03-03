Pound's Mixed Fortunes Amid Ukraine Peace Talks and Fiscal Developments
The British pound shows mixed performance against the euro and U.S. dollar amid developments in Ukraine peace plans and fiscal policies. A fresh UK-Ukraine deal and looming economic events influence market dynamics, while analysts anticipate fluctuations driven by U.S. protectionist measures and domestic economic uncertainties.
The British pound experienced a turbulent start to the week as it dipped against the euro and gained against the U.S. dollar following European leaders' efforts to establish a Ukraine peace plan intended for U.S. approval. Analysts highlight the euro's potential gains should the peace deal materialize.
In tandem with these developments, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer revealed a new £1.6 billion package enabling Ukraine to purchase air-defense missiles. Meanwhile, Germany considers increasing fiscal expenditure, potentially boosting the euro, which rose 0.10% to 82.53 pence.
Despite pressures on the euro from the U.S.'s proposed 25% tariffs on EU exports, the pound's outlook remains uncertain. Sterling recently posted a monthly gain against the dollar, yet impending UK fiscal policy announcements could challenge its strength, as noted by experts at ING.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Keir Starmer's Stand: No Ukraine Talks Without Ukraine
Dollar Dips Amid Rising Euro and Fiscal Policy Shifts in Germany
(Eds: Correcting figure) Rupee falls 49 paise to close at 87.21 (provisional) against US dollar.
Keir Starmer Calls for Tougher G7 Sanctions on Russia
Keir Starmer's Defence Spending Strategy Amid Transatlantic Tensions