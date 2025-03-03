Delhi Government Pressed by Supreme Court on Remission Decision in Nitish Katara Case

The Supreme Court has asked the Delhi government to make a decision regarding remission for Sukhdev Yadav, otherwise known as Pehalwan, who is serving a 20-year sentence for the 2002 Nitish Katara murder case.

The bench, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, questioned the Delhi government on why Yadav, whose sentence ends on March 10, 2025, would remain imprisoned. Emphasizing the significance of individual liberty, the bench inquired about the delay in initiating the remission process.

The court observed submissions from solicitor general Tushar Mehta, directing that the case be reviewed and heard by March 27. The Delhi government had previously stated that it would not release Yadav post the completion of his 20-year term, with Yadav's plea challenging the 2024 dismissal of his release petition.

