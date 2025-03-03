Euro Boosted by Ukraine Peace Prospects

The Euro made notable gains on Monday, buoyed by hopes for a peace agreement in Ukraine and anticipated heightened defense expenditures across the eurozone.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's tumultuous meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, committed to drafting a peace proposal for the Washington administration. Concurrently, Germany is deliberating key fiscal policy shifts, with possible establishment of substantial funds aimed at boosting both defense and infrastructure investments.

Tariff threats from Trump also contributed to market dynamics, impacting the U.S. dollar and sparking discussions across North America and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)