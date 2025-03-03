Left Menu

Euro Boosted by Ukraine Peace Prospects

The euro surged on Monday as sentiments improved over a potential peace deal in Ukraine and increased defense spending in the euro area. European leaders are drafting a peace plan to present to Washington, with Germany considering significant fiscal policy changes. Trump's tariff threats loom over US-Europe trade relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:52 IST
Euro Boosted by Ukraine Peace Prospects
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Euro made notable gains on Monday, buoyed by hopes for a peace agreement in Ukraine and anticipated heightened defense expenditures across the eurozone.

Following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's tumultuous meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, committed to drafting a peace proposal for the Washington administration. Concurrently, Germany is deliberating key fiscal policy shifts, with possible establishment of substantial funds aimed at boosting both defense and infrastructure investments.

Tariff threats from Trump also contributed to market dynamics, impacting the U.S. dollar and sparking discussions across North America and Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025