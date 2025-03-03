Police Constable Arrested for Alleged Involvement with Drug Gangs in Indore

A police constable stationed in Indore found himself behind bars on Monday, charged with allegedly collaborating with drug peddlers in the city, according to a senior law enforcement official.

Additional Police Commissioner Amit Singh stated that Constable Lakhan Gupta, who worked at the Azad Nagar police station, was accused of delaying summonses and warrants related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act cases as part of his purported collaboration with drug networks, in exchange for money.

Gupta's activities have been under surveillance for some time, and investigations confirmed his alleged involvement with drug gangs. A departmental inquiry is now underway, with the potential consequence of his dismissal from government service should he be found guilty.

(With inputs from agencies.)