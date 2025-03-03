Jammu & Kashmir's Resolution on Special Status Holds Strong
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution in 2024 on restoring special status, which has not been rejected by the Central government. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasizes the resolution remains valid and urges cooperation among legislators for public welfare. The government rules out alliances with the BJP.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political development, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly's resolution concerning the state's special status remains valid, having not been dismissed by the Central government. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reiterated the importance of collective legislative support to prioritize public welfare projects.
The resolution, initially passed in November 2024, called for restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Abdullah dismissed the necessity of introducing additional resolutions, underlining the current one's sustained legitimacy.
During the 40-day Budget Session, Abdullah affirmed no imminent alliance with the BJP, citing ideological disparities. He urged members to channel their grievances through legislative discussions to seek governmental responses effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
