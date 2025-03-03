Left Menu

Carnival Chaos: Car Crashes Into Crowd in Mannheim

A car drove into a crowd in Mannheim, Germany, injuring several people amidst carnival celebrations. Authorities were on high alert due to security threats following recent attacks. A black SUV sped from Paradeplatz towards the city's iconic water tower. Police operations and investigations are ongoing.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in the city of Mannheim, Germany, as a car plowed into a crowded area during the lively carnival celebrations. According to the Mannheimer Morgen newspaper, the event caused multiple casualties.

The local police confirmed that an operation was active in the city center, but they have not disclosed further details as investigations continue. The incident took place at a busy time, with parades marking the traditional carnival season across various regions, including Germany's Rhineland.

Reports from the Mannheim24 news website indicate that a black SUV was involved, speeding from Paradeplatz and heading toward the city's historic water tower. The violent episode comes in the wake of heightened security concerns following recent vehicular attacks and a stabbing related to organized extremist threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

