Norway Strengthens Arctic Security Ties

Norway is dispatching two military personnel to Greenland to enhance cooperation with NATO allies in the Arctic. Defence Minister Tore Sandvik announced the move, highlighting ongoing dialogues within NATO to boost regional security. However, no firm decisions have been made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 14-01-2026 23:19 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 23:19 IST
  • Country:
  • Norway

In a strategic move to bolster Arctic security, Norway is sending two military personnel to Greenland, as stated by Defence Minister Tore Sandvik on Wednesday.

The personnel, originating from the Norwegian Armed Forces, are tasked with mapping out future cooperation avenues between NATO allies, according to an emailed statement to Reuters from Sandvik.

Sandvik emphasized that NATO is actively discussing ways to enhance security in the Arctic region, particularly around Greenland, though specific conclusions have yet to be reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

